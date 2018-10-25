There’s a reason why the Rams’ play-action passing game is so effective: They have arguably the best running back in the NFL that they’re faking the handoffs to.
Todd Gurley entered the week leading the NFL in rushing yards (686 yards, or nearly 100 per game) and in rushing touchdowns (11) – and the season isn’t even half over. The Packers defense, meanwhile, is 22nd against the run (116.5 yards per game) and are allowing 4.5 yards per carry, tied for 10th-worst in the league. And Gurley’s productivity makes everyone, including Goff, better.
“You have one of the best backs, if not the best back, in football. And it’s a real good offensive line, and I think one of the best groups of skill players in the league, and the quarterback running it all has taken a huge step last year and has improved even more this year,” Pettine said. “There’s a lot they can get you on in a lot of different ways. That’s the hard part, it’s why they’re averaging what they’re averaging and giving defenses so much trouble.”
In addition to what he’s done on the ground, Gurley has also caught 25 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns, making him a threat in the passing game, too.
“He’s just a big, explosive back. He does it all real well,” Packers linebacker Clay Matthews said. “They use him in the passing game, he’s got the speed to get to the outside, and obviously vision between the tackles. He’s a good back. He’s been like that since Year 1. He’s probably the best back in the game right now, and they’re playing really well.”
