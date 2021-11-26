 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gunmen shoot occupied vehicle on the North Side, police say

Gunmen shoot occupied vehicle on the North Side, police say

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Gunmen shot a car with two occupants on the North Side Thursday night, Madison police said.

The vehicle was hit in the area of Redwing and Main Lanes at 10:25 p.m. Thanksgiving night, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement. No one was injured during the shooting though officers found multiple shell casings on the street.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Witnesses said two assailants left the scene in a white or gray four-door sedan. One gunman was described as a thin Black man with glasses in his forties, Richardson said. The second gunman was also Black and wearing all dark clothing.

Madison police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345, 608-266-6014 or at p3tips.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics