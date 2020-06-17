Group sues to restart Wisconsin DNR hunter education courses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Kansas-based hunting advocacy group filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to force the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to restart in-person hunter education courses.

Wisconsin law requires anyone born after Jan. 1, 1973, to complete a hunter education course to obtain a hunting license and hunt alone. DNR officials canceled department-sponsored in-person courses in March as the coronavirus pandemic seized the country and have refused to recognize completion certificates from other courses as part of the state's push to slow the virus' spread through social distancing.

"Defendants' actions … greatly restrict or outright eliminate the options for Wisconsinites to become licensed hunters, putting our state's proud hunting heritage — a heritage that has helped sustain our state for generations — at risk," Hunter Nation's lawsuit argues.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Hunter Nation is based in Mission, Kansas. Its constitution calls for promoting the right to hunt and hunting as a way of life. The group's website states that it will work to restore hunters to "their rightful place as America's truest conservationists."

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative activist law firm, filed the lawsuit on the group's behalf in Marathon County Circuit Court.