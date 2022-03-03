 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GRITTIEST PLAYER

Kennedy Bobyck

Minnesota State's Kennedy Bobyck.

The top three

1. Kennedy Bobyck, F, Minnesota State

2. Paige Beebe, F, Bemidji State

3 (tie). Taylor Heise, F, Minnesota

3 (tie). Makenna Webster, F, Wisconsin

Twenty-four players received at least one first-place vote as the WCHA's grittiest player, but Bobyck had the most with five. She set career highs with nine goals, 19 assists and 28 points and was plus-12 in her third season for the Mavericks.

Team selections

Bemidji State: Paige Beebe, F

Minnesota: Savannah Norcross, F

Minnesota Duluth: Maggie Flaherty, D

Minnesota State: Kennedy Bobyck, F

Ohio State (tie): Jenna Buglioni, F; Gabby Rosenthal, F

St. Cloud State: Taylor Lind, F

St. Thomas: Did not participate

Wisconsin: Maddi Wheeler, F

madison.com WCHA Players Choice Awards 2021-22: Voting for grittiest player
