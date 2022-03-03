The top three
1. Kennedy Bobyck, F, Minnesota State
2. Paige Beebe, F, Bemidji State
3 (tie). Taylor Heise, F, Minnesota
3 (tie). Makenna Webster, F, Wisconsin
Twenty-four players received at least one first-place vote as the WCHA's grittiest player, but Bobyck had the most with five. She set career highs with nine goals, 19 assists and 28 points and was plus-12 in her third season for the Mavericks.
Team selections
Bemidji State: Paige Beebe, F
Minnesota: Savannah Norcross, F
Minnesota Duluth: Maggie Flaherty, D
Minnesota State: Kennedy Bobyck, F
Ohio State (tie): Jenna Buglioni, F; Gabby Rosenthal, F
St. Cloud State: Taylor Lind, F
St. Thomas: Did not participate
Wisconsin: Maddi Wheeler, F