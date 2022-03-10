GRITTIEST PLAYER

The top three
1. Roman Ahcan, F, Wisconsin
2. Jagger Joshua, F, Michigan State
3. Jesse Lansdell, F, Notre Dame
Ahcan, a repeat winner from the 2021 awards, continued to play a style that got on opponents' nerves in his final season with the Badgers. He leads NCAA hockey with 99 penalty minutes and had to sit out three games on suspensions. He didn't shy away from contact and had a reputation as a grinder with league players and officials.
Team selections
Michigan: Mark Estapa
Michigan State: Jagger Joshua
Minnesota (tie): Matthew Knies, Jack Perbix, Matt Staudacher
Notre Dame (tie): Solag Bakich, Landon Slaggert
Ohio State (tie): James Marooney, Cam Thiesing, Gustaf Westlund
Penn State: Tyler Gratton
Wisconsin: Roman Ahcan