 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GRITTIEST PLAYER

  • 0
Ahcan

Wisconsin's Roman Ahcan.

The top three

1. Roman Ahcan, F, Wisconsin

2. Jagger Joshua, F, Michigan State

3. Jesse Lansdell, F, Notre Dame

Ahcan, a repeat winner from the 2021 awards, continued to play a style that got on opponents' nerves in his final season with the Badgers. He leads NCAA hockey with 99 penalty minutes and had to sit out three games on suspensions. He didn't shy away from contact and had a reputation as a grinder with league players and officials.

Team selections

Michigan: Mark Estapa

People are also reading…

Michigan State: Jagger Joshua

Minnesota (tie): Matthew Knies, Jack Perbix, Matt Staudacher

Notre Dame (tie): Solag Bakich, Landon Slaggert

Ohio State (tie): James Marooney, Cam Thiesing, Gustaf Westlund

Penn State: Tyler Gratton

Wisconsin: Roman Ahcan

Grittiest player voting results for the 2021-22 madison.com Big Ten Players Choice Awards
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics