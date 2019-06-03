Julie Lemanski of Oshkosh is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Julie!
Her caption about President Donald Trump grilling on the White House lawn beat out more than 130 other entries. Lemanski wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Brian McGuire
- of Mauston: “I’m better at starting fires than I am at putting them out.”
Mike Ausman
- of Cross Plains: “Tax returns? What tax returns?”
Rich Carney
- of Madison: “I know, given my unmatchable grilling skills, all orders will be exceptionally ‘well-done.’”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.