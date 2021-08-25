 Skip to main content
Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton
Griffin Ward, sr., Middleton

The 2020 alternative fall season individual state runner-up ran a time of 15:43.2 to help the Cardinals finish fourth as a team. Ward also took sixth in the 1600-meter run and 16th in the 3200-meter run at the 2021 WIAA state track and field championship meet.

