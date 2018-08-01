My name is Griffin Jones and I am the man that is going to bring America back together again.
I know how bold that statement is but in a time of extreme political polarization our country needs people that have the courage to step up and preach a message of unity and pledge to represent everyone, just as I have all over this state. I hope to inspire others across this country to join me on this journey and make those unity principles staples of their campaigns. If that is a journey of 10,000 miles, let my leadership, my actions and my intentions be the first steps of that journey. I have run a positive campaign, refraining from attacking opponents and even the incumbent, and that won’t change. If I don’t have the ability to articulate my principles, who I am and what I believe without belittling someone else, I don’t have very much to say. I am applying to be your public servant in the United States Senate because in this time of political division, I am confident I have the best ability to represent the largest majority of Wisconsinites.
Despite a lifetime of networking in Wisconsin, seven months of campaigning in every corner of this state, knocking on just short of 10,000 doors, posting over 800 yard signs, delivering a positive message at the gun rally at the Capitol, connecting to over 14,000 people at outdoors shows in Eau Claire and Green Bay, building a clearly energetic support base through my Facebook page and even essentially winning the WisPolitics poll conducted in May, the media and the major pollsters have written this as a two-horse race. I can assure you it is not. The response to my campaign has been overwhelming at doors and expos and my ability to connect online with voters has made people excited at the type of approachable senator I will be.
I intend to push aggressively and strategically for term limits and ending any post-service compensation or benefits for representatives and senators, exhaust all options to save family farms, end the federal prohibition of cannabis, delist the grey wolves, eradicate Asian carp and other invasive species from the Great Lakes, reform the immigration system and secure the southern border in a humane way and with respect to private property rights and the environment and utilize my experience abroad to repair and build our foreign relations. I plan on hosting national discussions and debates, with fact-checked statistics and verified talking points while educating the public on the impact of money in politics, government history and operations, the parties’ official positions on issues and exploring the impact that traditional and social media have had on our lives.
Wisconsin deserves a U.S. senator who is solely focused on defending and improving this country, not raising funds for some re-election fund. People all over the political spectrum want to drain the swamp aka the cesspool in Washington. The only way to drain the swamp is by removing people from the swamp that have deep political and monetary connections to it. I have none. I have no connections to the swamp, the billionaires, the super PACS and the political elite or their money. I am not one of them and I never will be. My fellow Wisconsinites, I am one of you.
I have nothing but love for Wisconsin, an open ear and pure intentions to represent the people of Wisconsin and only the people of Wisconsin. Please come out on Aug. 14 and vote to give me the chance to represent all Wisconsinites.
Griffin Jones is a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate nomination.