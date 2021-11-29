 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Griffin Empey, jr., Stoughton
0 Comments

Griffin Empey, jr., Stoughton

  • 0
State wrestling photo (copy)

Stoughton’s Griffin Empey, right.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Empey placed second at 285 pounds at the 2021 WIAA Division 1 state meet in Kaukauna after being a state qualifier in 2020. He compiled a 15-1 record last season when Stoughton’s season started later and was reduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stoughton finished as runner-up to host Kaukauna (38-26), after the Vikings won three consecutive Division 1 state team titles, led by co-coaches Dan Spilde and Bob Empey.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set goals for personal growth and development

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics