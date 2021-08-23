 Skip to main content
Gretchen Lee, jr., Waunakee
Gretchen Lee, jr., Waunakee

Lee is expected to play singles for the Warriors this season. Lee and then-senior Sara Sowinski played doubles last year and advanced to the round of 16 in the WIAA Division 1 girls tennis tournament last fall in Lake Geneva.

