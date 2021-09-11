Gregory Humphrey: 'It was a serene sadness'

MADISON

Memory picks up not only the mundane things I did on 9/11, but the quiet to be found in places around Madison that usually are bustling with noise.

On the way Downtown, I stopped for coffee at Borders. In the parking lot, an employee who I always chatted with over the years had arrived for work. We looked at each other, just shook our heads and walked in silence through the store door.

On Capitol Square, I recall how quiet it was. People were out and yet the loudness of the city was calmed by the horror that had struck the nation. No one was yelling or screaming across the street. It was a serene sadness. Signs were going up at banks and stores; each of the signs had been individually created. Each shared the same purpose: alert customers that the place of business was closing at a certain early hour considering the terror in New York. No two signs were alike.

The Capital Times had printed its afternoon edition, and it had landed in the news boxes, one of which was located outside a restaurant on Mills Street. On the front page, a searing image of one of the towers on fire dominated any print about the story. Inside the restaurant, the mood was somber. All were watching CNN and eating slowly. Big windows faced the street where young college kids, usually energized, were instead huddled around one who had bought a copy, all reading in disbelief.