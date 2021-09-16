GREEN BAY REBUILDS

Green Bay (4-6 heading into Thursday night’s match against Northern Illinois) is experiencing a rebuilding season under fourth-year coach Abby Sutherland. The Phoenix went 20-11 and 21-9 in the first two seasons under Sutherland, who came to Green Bay after five successful seasons at UW-Stevens Point. UWGB won the Horizon League regular season and tournament championships in 2018 to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.
But two-time Horizon League Player of the Year Taylor Wolf transferred to Marquette after the 2019 season and the Phoenix struggled to a 4-12 mark last spring. Five of their top nine players are either freshmen or redshirt freshmen. Freshman Cora Behnke is coming off a 23-kill performance in a five-set victory over North Dakota.
UW is 10-0 all-time vs. Green Bay, with the Badgers winning 30 of the 32 sets.