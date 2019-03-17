I grew up in small-town Wisconsin and came to Madison in the mid-'90s for college. I worked in food service and cleaned hotel rooms and later as a youth program coordinator at Centro Hispano and with the Safe Haven program on Allied Drive. After graduating from the UW, I continued working with kids as a middle-school teacher in Baltimore and in a bilingual kindergarten classroom in eastern Washington state.
After our first son was born, I shifted from education to medical interpreting so that I could work nights and weekends and split child-rearing duties with my wife. When we moved back to Madison and into the Eastmorland neighborhood in 2007, I took a staff medical interpreter position at Dean Clinic. After six months I was promoted to manager of the department and two-and-a-half years later was asked to serve as director of health information at Dean. In that role, I had accountability for over 100 staff and was a leader on systemwide initiatives.
In addition to my paid work, I’ve been very involved in my community as a volunteer and activist. I currently serve as a director on the boards of Eastmorland Community Association and Madison Bikes (president) and previously served as treasurer of Nuestro Mundo Inc. and president of Lapham-Marquette Parent Teacher Group. Most recently, I served for three years on the city’s Pedestrian, Bicycle, Motor Vehicle Commission and Long Range Transportation Planning Committee, where I worked with city staff, alders, and other commission members on some of the biggest transportation issues facing our city.
My priorities as alder are based on a foundation of open and transparent government and in fostering deeper and more authentic community engagement. Together with neighbors I’ll focus on sustainability and environmental health and in supporting livable neighborhoods and communities.
You can read additional details and learn more at www.Grant4Madison.com and see you at the polls on April 2!