DEC. 22 | KOHL CENTER
COACH’S CORNER
Grambling State went 17-14 in its first season under Donte Jackson, the program’s first winning record since going 14-13 in 2005-06. The Tigers went 13-5 to finish first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference but were ineligible for postseason play due to low Academic Progress Rate scores. Jackson is a Milwaukee native who played at Hamilton High School. He spent one season at UW-Milwaukee, averaging 1.1 points.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Ivy Smith Jr. led the Tigers with 16.7 points, 5.0 assists and 2.2 steals per game last season. Smith had 32 points and nine rebounds in an overtime win at Alabama A&M late in the season. He also had a stretch during conference play in which he scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games.
SCOUTING REPORT
Grambling State has two Milwaukee natives on its roster: junior forwards Devante Jackson and Dallas Polk-Hilliard. Jackson, who played at Brown Deer, averaged 8.1 points and 4.3 rebounds last season. Polk-Hilliard, who played at Messmer, joined the Tigers midway through the 2017-18 campaign after transferring from South Dakota State. Assistant coach Demetrius Moore also is a Milwaukee native. A 2001 graduate of Milwaukee Washington, Moore spent 13 seasons on the AAU circuit with the Milwaukee Rebels, coaching future Division I standouts Kevon Looney and Elgin Cook. … The Tigers return seven of their top 10 players from last season. That group includes junior guard Anthony Gaston (9.3 ppg) and senior forward Axel Mpoyo (7.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg).