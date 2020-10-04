Graham Mertz, redshirt freshman

A four-star high school recruit, Mertz has been a topic of discussion for Badgers fans since he announced his oral commitment. Many fans wanted Mertz to start over Coan last season, but Coan’s steady hand, knowledge of the offense, and leadership role on the team helped him maintain the job.

Mertz was listed as Coan’s backup most of the season, but used his redshirt year.

Mertz’s high school film shows a strong arm and impressive accuracy. He’s played sparingly for the Badgers, appearing in two games in 2019. In those early-season blowouts against Central Michigan and Kent State, he tallied 73 yards on 9 of 10 passing, while rushing for 6 yards on two attempts.

With Coan as a starter, the Badgers have often utilized pistol and shotgun formation instead of their traditional under-center look. That should suit Mertz, who played almost exclusively in the shotgun as a prep player.

How much Mertz’s development was affected by COVID-19 wiping out spring practices has yet to be seen.