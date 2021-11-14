 Skip to main content
Grace Vesperman, jr., G, Mount Horeb
The Vikings lost leading scorer Julia Magnuson (17.0 points), which means it’s time for Vesperman (7.0 points) to step into a larger role. Mount Horeb coach Tom Lesar said she’s worked “incredibly hard” to evolve on offense, developing her 3-pointer and floater in the offseason. Lesar expects her to take on crunch-time duties this season. However, it’s her defense that really stands out for her squad. “Grace is a fierce competitor — she is as good of defender as I’ve ever coached,” Lesar said. “We put her on our opponent’s best player, and she embraces the challenge.”

