Gouda May 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Masks recommended indoors in 7 Wisconsin counties with high COVID-19 levels Dane County is one of 38 counties with medium levels, for which people at high risk for complications are encouraged to ask their doctors if they should wear masks. Wisconsin men’s basketball picks up 4-star recruit from class of 2023 A player with ties to the state announced his commitment to the Wisconsin men’s basketball team Tuesday. Scouts at NBA draft combine offer thoughts on former Wisconsin men’s basketball star Johnny Davis Johnny Davis isn’t participating in drills or scrimmages at the NBA draft combine. But scouts were willing to share their thoughts on the former Wisconsin men’s basketball star. UCLA dean Jennifer Mnookin named UW-Madison's next chancellor The Board of Regents unanimously selected Mnookin, law school dean at the University of California Los Angeles, to be UW-Madison's 30th chancellor. Mnookin's appointment will take effect Aug. 4. Open Jim: Why doesn't Wisconsin coach Greg Gard get more respect from some in the fan base? Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag. Watch now: Full details on Thursday and Friday's severe weather threat in Wisconsin With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know. Former state senator pleads guilty to federal tax crime Ex-Sen. Kevin Shibilski admits he failed to pay employee withholdings at his companies to the IRS. 17-year-old charged in alleged UW-Madison dorm sex assault Jensen met the female victim during a visit to UW-Madison with his sister to see his other sister, who is a student at the school and lives in Witte. Confessions of a successful Madison Dumpster diver Travis Flannery thought he knew about Dumpster diving, but figured people did it mainly to find food. Then, he started looking into its legality to see if it was something he wanted to do. Dane County judge questions 'ridiculous' claims that 2020 election grants constituted bribery Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 Wisconsin municipalities.