Got an opinion? Give it to Milfred, it's his job.

Today, however, for a brief respite from all things coronavirus, we're offering a return to our special members-only series called 12 Questions on Monday, and our featured guest is State Journal opinion page editor Scott Milfred.
We hope our 12 Qs feature helps our members get to know our staff of 45 journalists in a better way.
How did you get started in journalism?
I was a musician and barfly in college. I started reviewing concerts for the Badger Herald college newspaper at UW-Madison, which led me to a journalism degree. By the time I graduated, I was editor of the paper and freelancing for Rhythm, which was an entertainment tabloid that at the time was published in the Wisconsin State Journal and Capital Times.
What was your first job in journalism?
I was hired as a reporter for two weekly newspapers north of Madison: the DeForest Times-Tribune and Poynette Press. I covered everything that moved in those two villages, and got a crash course in local government. I wrote two weekly columns profiling village residents, wrote a slew of articles each week, made photographs and even helped deliver the paper a couple times when the carrier was sick or on vacation. Dick and Molly Emerson, the mom-and-pop owners, were fantastic people. After a year, I jumped to the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen, then to the Janesville Gazette, then back to Madison and the State Journal.
How long have you worked at the State Journal?
Twenty-three years and counting. I didn’t think I’d be a lifer, but it’s hard to leave Madison once it becomes your home. I started out as a general assignment reporter, working nights – often until 1:15 a.m. Eventually, I was promoted to a day shift, then I covered three governors – Tommy Thompson, Scott McCallum and Jim Doyle – at the state Capitol. After a short stint as an assistant city editor, I became the editorial page editor, which is the best job in journalism.
Can you describe your role here in a couple sentences?
I write most of the newspaper’s editorials, and I’m in charge of the opinion section of the newspaper. I’m a political junkie and tireless believer in good government.
What challenges have you encountered on the job?
A bald eagle punctured my hand with its beak a long time ago when I was reporting on an animal rehabilitator. Pro tip: When asked if you’d like to pet a bald eagle, DO NOT put your hand anywhere close to its head. Brush the end of its wing. Luckily, it wasn’t my writing hand. So I could continue taking notes. I’m a naturally chatty and curious person who grew up in rural Wisconsin and can seem to keep a conversation going with anyone. That has served me well in finding out what’s going on and why. Sometimes, the biggest challenge for me is to be quiet and listen.
What are some misconceptions readers or sources have about what you do?
Readers often think that because I publish something on the editorial page, then that means I agree with it. I disagree with most of what I publish, which includes some 1,700 letters to the editor and hundreds of columns a year. That’s because I am absolutely committed to the State Journal editorial page being a town square of sorts where everyone gets his or her say. The newspaper is a celebration of free speech. And when it does come to my own opinions, I consider myself in the sensible center of Wisconsin politics. I tend to favor liberal positions on social issues, and conservative views when it comes to finances and budgeting.
What are some of your favorite stories over the last year? Over your career?
I’m very proud that our editorials in 2007 helped to convince state leaders to dramatically scale back the powers of the governor’s veto pen. Voters overwhelmingly banned the “Frankenstein” veto, which had allowed governors of both political parties to stitch words together from across pages of the state budget to unilaterally write new laws from scratch. We were honored as finalists for the Pulitzer Prize for our editorial page crusade.
If you weren’t doing this, what else would you be doing?
I like to think I’d be an aging rock star. More likely would be a career in history or law. I wound up in a fluvial geography class in college by mistake and loved it. That’s the study of how water erodes land. Maybe I would be doing that. I’ve always admired small business people but don’t envy the long hours and stress.
We’re not perfect. Tell me about a time you had to correct a story.
I once assumed that a state lawmaker had been a Navy admiral because everyone called him admiral when they saw him, and he often spoke about being in the Navy. When you write for a newspaper, you should never assume anything. It turns out the Navy has very few admirals, and the state lawmaker had never climbed to such a high rank. But he got a kick out of me promoting him in the State Journal. It was an embarrassing mistake. And every time you make a mistake, it convinces you to double and triple check your facts the next time.
What’s your favorite part about doing podcasts?
I do a weekly podcast with our cartoonist, Phil Hands, called “Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands.” We bill it as “the Wisconsin State Journal political podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics.” You can check out Center Stage episodes here. My favorite part is bantering with Phil, who is very funny and talented. He makes me laugh. And when it comes to Wisconsin politics, sometimes you just have to laugh.
What’s the best part of your job?
I can call just about anyone on the phone and they will talk to me and tell me what they know about our city, state and nation. It’s a wonderful privilege to be able to interview so many smart and thoughtful people about how we make the world a better place, how we fix things, and how we do the right thing as a society. And I’m proud of the State Journal’s history of promoting the public good. My favorite thing to do each week is to look through the newspaper’s archives for an old editorial from 50, 100 or even 180 years ago. So often, this newspaper defended the public’s right to know what its government was doing.
What is your hometown?
Brandon, Wis., population 872 when I left town in 1987, in Fond du Lac County, about an hour north of Madison. It was an idyllic and friendly small town to grow up in. The winning softball team each summer, after winning the Brandon tournament, used to climb the roof of the meat market and ride on the fake cow there in celebration. Go, Spartans go! Fight, Spartans fight!
John Smalley is editor of the Wisconsin State Journal.
