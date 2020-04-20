Got an opinion? Give it to Milfred, it's his job.

I can call just about anyone on the phone and they will talk to me and tell me what they know about our city, state and nation. It’s a wonderful privilege to be able to interview so many smart and thoughtful people about how we make the world a better place, how we fix things, and how we do the right thing as a society. And I’m proud of the State Journal’s history of promoting the public good. My favorite thing to do each week is to look through the newspaper’s archives for an old editorial from 50, 100 or even 180 years ago. So often, this newspaper defended the public’s right to know what its government was doing.