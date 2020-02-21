Gordmans closing East Towne Mall location

The Gordmans retail store at the East Towne Mall is slated to close in the near future.
The retailer's parent company, Stage Stores, said the decision was made following a regular review of its store fleet.
Gordmans is a Midwest chain stores specializing in off-price clothing, footwear, bedding, furniture, jewelry, beauty products, and houseware that was launched in 1915 in Omaha, Nebraska. It has operated a store at Madison’s East Towne Mall since 2004.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Howard Hardee
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today