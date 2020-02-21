You are the owner of this article.
Gordmans closing East Towne Mall location
top story

Gordmans closing East Towne Mall location

The Gordmans retail store at the East Towne Mall is slated to close in the near future. 

The retailer's parent company, Stage Stores, said the decision was made following a regular review of its store fleet.

Gordmans is a Midwest chain stores specializing in off-price clothing, footwear, bedding, furniture, jewelry, beauty products, and houseware that was launched in 1915 in Omaha, Nebraska. It has operated a store at Madison’s East Towne Mall since 2004.

