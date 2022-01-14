Name: Gordita Age: Young Adult (Exact Age Unknown) Weight (approx.): ~6 lbs Personality and Home Recommendations: Hello all! I might... View on PetFinder
A new owner has taken over the former Pine Cone truck-stop restaurant in DeForest and opened Highway Cafe.
Two changes in game locations were known, but a tweak in the schedule could help the Badgers down the stretch of the season.
Aftershock Classic Arcade has opened on East Washington Avenue, bringing the 1980s back to life.
Southern Wisconsin will see warmer weather starting Tuesday and could see its next accumulating snow Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
Badgers jump in AP Top 25 poll after 3-0 week.
Explore an interactive graphic showing trends for Badgers football attendance since 2006.
Jurors heard the 23-year-old Windsor man haltingly explain to detectives where he'd been and what he'd been doing from June 30 to July 8.
Halderson's former girlfriend believed he was working and going to school and nicknamed him "hubby." Prosecutors say Halderson was living a lie.
Portions of Minnesota and Iowa not far from Wisconsin’s western border could see up to a foot of snow in the "Saskatchewan screamer" storm that could eventually become a powerful bomb cyclone on the East Coast, according to forecasters.
"A lot of cases begin with a murder. This one is just a small piece of the puzzle," the prosecutor told the 18-member jury.
