The Warriors have won three of the last four NBA titles and added DeMarcus Cousins over the summer, making a great roster even greater.
But Cousins, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and more could all be free agents next July 1, meaning Golden State may be changing more than its address (the Warriors are moving into a new arena in 2019) after this season.
“The idea is to really focus on how lucky we are to be here together in this era, this time and place,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We’re well aware it’s not going to last forever.”