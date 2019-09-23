Our staff covers a lot of ground every week on behalf of Wisconsin State Journal members. And sometimes we cover a lot of air, too. Especially when city editor Phil Brinkman takes his drone out on a reporting project.
A couple years ago Brinkman completed a three-day training to learn how to fly drones safely, legally and ethically for news reporting purposes. To be certified as a commercial drone pilot, he also had to pass a rigorous FAA exam.
Early this summer, he had the great idea to follow along, on the ground and in the air, as Angie and Alan Treinen of rural Lodi designed, planted and cut their superb 15-acre corn maze, which opened last month.
"I’ve shot aerial photos of the Treinen corn maze the last couple of years and have always been amazed how they lay it out and cut it by hand, without the aid of GPS," Brinkman said. "This year, I wanted to document the whole process, from start to finish."
Over several trips to the farm this summer, he collected hours of material. The resulting video is wonderful, and illustrates how drones can take us to places we can't get to on our own.
While he was at it, Brinkman put together this roundup of other corn mazes in the region, featuring more of his drone shots, some submitted photos and -- in a couple of cases involving particularly large mazes -- images taken from an airplane by photographer John Hart, who was able to go up higher than Brinkman can legally fly.
The Madison area's gleaming lakes provide plenty of material for drone photos and videos. Last summer, as part of the State Journal's series on the Yahara chain of lakes, Giants Among Us, Brinkman took us on a tour of each of the five lakes in the region with his Yahara Lakes Sampler. This year, Just as the Memorial Day holiday arrived, boaters on the west end of Lake Mendota were confronted with a sweeping plume of silt. Brinkman's drone photo illustrated the situation in a way no photo from shore could.
"I love the freedom that comes with getting up in the air and seeing the world from a different perspective. Although I’m not in the aircraft myself, I can see what the drone sees, and that’s the next best thing," said Brinkman, a proud native of Dayton, Ohio, the home of the Wright Brothers.
Look for more of Brinkman's intriguing drone work in the State Journal and on madison.com.
And as always, thank you for being a State Journal member. Your support means the world to us, and it helps fuel our efforts every day.