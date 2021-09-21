Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|1
|Jane Gervais
|R-Fr.
|5-8
|Valcourt, Quebec
|29
|Kennedy Blair
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Bismarck, North Dakota
|30
|Cami Kronish
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|New York
Breakdown
The Badgers have been reliant on transfers in goal for the last half decade, and this season is shaping up to be no different. Kennedy Blair is entering her sixth year of college at her third school. She started at North Dakota but the school ended its women's hockey program after her redshirt year in 2016-17. She then played three years at Mercyhurst before backstopping the Badgers' NCAA championship last season.
Goalies originally recruited by UW have started only five of the team's 136 games in the last four seasons, since Kristen Campbell arrived after North Dakota's shutdown. Transfer movement has kept the Badgers strong at a position that has produced two Patty Kazmaier Award winners and four All-Americans for UW in the last 15 years.
Blair's .935 save percentage last season was a career best but good for only 13th nationally. That's a top 10 stat in most seasons but the shortened 2020-21 campaign featured less scoring on average.
Breakout potential
Jane Gervais' development will be an item to monitor. She redshirted last season after arriving from the powerhouse Stanstead College prep team in Quebec.
The number
24.52 | Average shots on goal per game faced by Badgers goalies last season. It was the first time since the 2013-14 season that the number was above 20.