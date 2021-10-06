Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|29
|Ben Garrity
|So.
|6-2
|193
|Rosemount, Minnesota
|31
|Cameron Rowe
|So.
|6-3
|218
|Wilmette, Illinois
|35
|Jared Moe
|Jr.
|6-4
|220
|New Prague, Minnesota
Breakdown
Cameron Rowe helped get the Badgers out of the goaltending doldrums with an impressive 2020-21 season, and he’s expected to get the first chance to start this season. Rowe was part of a successful platoon with Robbie Beydoun down the stretch, something that sorely was needed to push UW forward.
Rowe said he played his best when his mental outlook was to have fun with the opportunities. That frame of mind will be important in the sophomore matching or bettering the .933 save percentage from his first college season.
Breakout potential
The entrance via transfer of former Minnesota goalie Jared Moe adds some intrigue to the position. Moe, a Winnipeg sixth-round draft pick in 2018, started only 14 games in two seasons with the Gophers.