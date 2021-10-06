 Skip to main content
GOALIES
GOALIES

Rowe

Cameron Rowe had the best save percentage for a qualifying Badgers goalie in 15 years last season.

Roster

No.NameYearHeightWeightHometown
29Ben GarritySo.6-2193Rosemount, Minnesota
31Cameron RoweSo.6-3218Wilmette, Illinois
35Jared MoeJr.6-4220New Prague, Minnesota

Breakdown

Cameron Rowe helped get the Badgers out of the goaltending doldrums with an impressive 2020-21 season, and he’s expected to get the first chance to start this season. Rowe was part of a successful platoon with Robbie Beydoun down the stretch, something that sorely was needed to push UW forward.

Rowe said he played his best when his mental outlook was to have fun with the opportunities. That frame of mind will be important in the sophomore matching or bettering the .933 save percentage from his first college season.

Moe

Jared Moe transferred to the Badgers after two seasons at Minnesota.

Breakout potential

The entrance via transfer of former Minnesota goalie Jared Moe adds some intrigue to the position. Moe, a Winnipeg sixth-round draft pick in 2018, started only 14 games in two seasons with the Gophers.

The number

5 — Shutouts recorded by the Badgers last season, the most since 2012-13. The last with more was 2006-07, when Brian Elliott and Shane Connelly combined for eight.

Tags

