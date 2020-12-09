Goalie recruits coming?

Noah Grannan has signed to join the team next season. He committed in 2018 when he was 15 and before he ended up with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and now Sioux Falls of the United States Hockey League.

With Cameron Rowe and Ben Garrity both being freshmen this season, my hunch is it'll be a while before the Badgers go back into the goalie recruiting pool. That's based on Tony Granato saying earlier this year that his staff was going to change its recruiting pattern to seek more experienced goalies and invest more time in finding them.