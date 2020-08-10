Global Market and Food Hall opening delayed another week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Global Market and Food Hall, 2161 Zeier Road, is now set to open on Aug. 18, delaying its opening by a week after assistant manager Sam Jiang said too many small things still needed to be finished.

Global Market is an affordable choice for standard grocery needs, along with the added bonus of a variety of international and ethnic items. Fresh seafood will be available with tanks of live crabs and lobsters. The fresh meat department will offer animal parts often used in international cooking that may be hard to find in a typical grocery store.

Locally owned and operated food vendors will lease out individual kitchens in the Food Hall, each with a different menu to ensure a larger variety and no competition with one another. C-Coffee, Dumpling House, Kawasaki, Mulan Florist & Gifts, Nice Flavor Stir Fry, Pure Love Bubble Tea, Red Lion Singapore Grill, Salad Bar, S&B Hmong Kitchen, Seafood Boiler, SIR Fry House, Sweet Hut, Taiwan Street and ZenZen Taste will occupy the spaces upon opening.

