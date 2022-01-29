Girls wrestling
Related to this story
Most Popular
Badgers freshman Chucky Hepburn got devastating news from his home state earlier this week. “We’re all grieving,” his father, Greg Hepburn, said.
The discussion was advertised as an alternative perspective to the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19.
There were too many discrepancies (no specifics) for Green Bay not to come out on top
What can he bring to the Badgers offense and what will his role be aplus other questions about Bobby Engram, UW's offensive coordinator target.
In the aftermath of the Packers’ season-ending 13-10 loss to the 49ers at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers found himself contemplating things he didn’t think he’d have to consider quite so soon.
For nearly 50 years Don Herman has been plowing and checking ice thickness of the state's largest inland lake known for its walleye and, in February, its sturgeon spearing season.
There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The hiring and compensation of a new Badgers offensive coordinator is being approved at a meeting Friday. State Journal sources indicate NFL assistant Bobby Engram is UW coach Paul Chryst's pick.
A bench-clearing brawl became a symbol of a tense rivalry in 1982. Here are the recollections of those who watched it or tried to intervene when a water bottle led to a fracas between the Wisconsin and North Dakota hockey teams.
"We've heard story after story, I mean all these athletes dropping dead on the field," said Sen. Ron Johnson, whose office offered no specifics to back up his claim Thursday.