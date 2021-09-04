 Skip to main content
Girls volleyball
Saturday's results

Sun Prairie 2, Greendale 1

Baraboo 2, Eleva-Strum 0 (25-16, 25-11)

Baraboo 2, Luther 1 (25-13, 23-25, 15-11)

McDonell Central 2, Baraboo 0 (25-19, 25-21)

Baraboo 2, Arcadia 0 (25-9, 25-17)

Baraboo 2, LaCrescent/Hokah 0 (25-21, 25-18) 

Franklin 2, Watertown Luther Prep 0 (25-19, 25-15)

Fond du Lac 2, Watertown Luther Prep 0 (25-23, 25-15)

Watertown Luther Prep 2, West Bend West 0 (25-23, 25-15)

Watertown Luther Prep 2, West Allis Hale 0 (25-14, 25-15)

Madison Abundant Life/St Ambrose 2, North Fond du Lac 0 (25-15, 25-21)

Madison Abundant Life/St Ambrose 2, Horicon 0 (25-18, 25-22)

