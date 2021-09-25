Girls volleyball
Saturday's results
Lake Country Lutheran Tournament: Edgewood 2, Nicolet 0 (25-10, 25-21); Edgewood 2, Oostburg 0 (25-10, 25-13); Edgewood 2, Howards Grove 0 (25-23, 25-23); Edgewood 2, Lake Country Lutheran 0 (25-12, 25-13).
Monona Grove Invite- Blue Pool: Randolph 2, Monona Grove 0 (25-18, 25-15); Monona Grove 2, Stoughton 0 (25-22, 25-16); Monona Grove 2, Oregon 0 (25-12, 29-27); Randolph 2, Stoughton 0 (25-21, 25-12); Randolph 2, Oregon 0 (25-22, 25-13); Oregon 2, Stoughton 1 (25-22, 20-25, 15-12).
MG Invite- Silver Pool: Kaukauna 2, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0 (25-9, 25-17); Kaukauna 2, Baraboo 0 (25-10, 25-17); Kaukauna 2, Madison East 0 (25-7, 25-5); Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2, Baraboo 0 (25-18, 25-16); Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 2, Madison East 0 (25-8, 25-13); Baraboo 2, Madison East 0 (25-11, 25-11).
MG Invite- Championship Tournament: Randolph 2, Wisconsin Rapids 0 (25-19, 25-18); Kaukauna 2, Monona Grove 1 (19-25, 25-19, 15-8); 3rd place- Monona Grove 2, Wisconsin Rapids 0 (25-13, 25-18); 1st place- Randolph 2, Kaukauna 1 (23-25, 25-21, 17-15).
MG Invite- Consolation Tournament: Baraboo 2, Stoughton 1 (19-25, 25-14, 15-8); Oregon 2, Madison East 0 (25-8, 25-19); 7th place- Stoughton 2, Madison East 0 (25-15, 25-3); 5th place- Baraboo 2, Oregon 0 (25-17, 25-15).
Portage Quad: Lodi 2, Portage 0 (25-13, 26-24); Reedsburg 2, Lodi 0 (25-12, 25-13); Lodi 2, Wisconsin Dells 0 (25-18, 26-24).
Lutheran Invitational Tournament: Watertown Luther Prep 2, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0 (25-22, 25-18); Watertown Luther Prep 2, Illinois Lutheran 0 (25-13, 25-13); Watertown Luther Prep 2, Luther Onalaska 0 (27-25, 26-24); Watertown Luther Prep 2, Shoreland Lutheran 0 (20-25, 25-19, 15-13); Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Watertown Luther Prep 0 (25-10, 25-16).