Girls volleyball
Girls volleyball

Girls Volleyball

Friday's results

Janesville Invitational — Baraboo 2, Delavan 1 (25-15; 20-25; 15-7)

Sauk Prairie 2, Baraboo 0 (25-13, 25,16)

Baraboo 2, Tomah 0 (25-16, 25-18)

Baraboo 2, Janesville Parker 0, (25-21, 25-20)

Baraboo 2, Edgerton 1 (25-17, 25-22, 15-8)

Brodhead 2, Baraboo 0 (25-15, 25-15)

