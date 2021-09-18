Girls Volleyball
Saturday's results
Monona Grove 2, Madison East 0 (25-12, 25-11)
Monona Grove 2, Madison La Follette 0, (25-6, 25-13)
Monona Grove 2, Barneveld 0 (27-25, 25-14)
Monona Grove 2, Madison La Follette 1 (25-20, 21-25, 25-14)
Baraboo 2, Richland Center 0 (25-9, 25-22)
Baraboo 2, Mauston 1 (15-25, 25-17, 15-7)
McFarland 2, Baraboo 0 (25-20, 25-20)
Baraboo 2, Tomah 0 (25-9, 25-20)
Baraboo 2, Mauston 0 (25-16, 25-17)
McFarland 2, Baraboo 0 (25-19, 25-20)
Lakeside Lutheran 2, Janesville Craig 1 (25-16, 16-25, 15-8)
Lakeside Lutheran 2, Cuba City 0 (25-22, 25-16)
Lakeside Lutheran 2, Lourdes 0 (25-10, 25-12)
Lakeside Lutheran 2, Altoona 0 (25-22, 25-5)
Lakeside Lutheran 2, Brodhead 1 (25-21, 20-25, 15-13)
Edgerton 2, Lakeside Lutheran 1 (20-25, 25-21, 15-13)