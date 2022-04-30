Girls track & field Apr 30, 2022 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday's results 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Shailene Woodley 'done' with ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers after trying to 'give it another shot' Shailene Woodley has once again scrapped plans to get back together with Aaron Rodgers. Madison to convert almost half its median planting beds to grass, concrete Citing budget constraints, the city wants to convert 62 planting beds to turf and 27 beds to colored, stamped concrete but wouldn't remove any trees. Zoo needs independent investigation STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Dane County should order outside review of mistakes, morale Wisconsin men’s basketball guard Chucky Hepburn provides update on his injured leg A sprained ankle prematurely ended Chucky Hepburn’s second-round NCAA Tourney game. Here’s an update on the Wisconsin men’s basketball guard’s recovery. Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman the clown continues to embarrass Wisconsin Michael Gableman makes assumptions about the appearance of election workers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands. Chef Dave Heide closing Liliana's after 15 years in favor of two new restaurants Chef Dave Heide is closing Liliana's Restaurant in Fitchburg after 15 years and opening two restaurants in its place. Overlooked spot with prime view of Lake Monona to become 'lakefront porch' The city and neighborhood partners are moving to transform a modest space atop a Madison Water Utility well overlooking Lake Monona into an artistic, comfy and engaging community destination. Watch now: Sam Dekker shares emotional message after winning FIBA Europe Cup With a rollercoaster year on the basketball court coming to a close, it didn't take long after the final buzzer sounded Wednesday in Turkey for the former Badgers star to appreciate how important it was to finish on a high note. Prosecutor: Teen planned rape, killing of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl The 14-year-old boy accused of murdering Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls made statements "that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get-go," a prosecutor said Wednesday. Juvenile suspect arrested in homicide of 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls The body of Illiana "Lily" Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday.