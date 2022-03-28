Girls track and field
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite UW-Madison confirming 30 allegations of abuse and bullying, the USDA lets the former professor run a lab out of the agency's Madison office.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
Badgers football recruiting leader Mickey Turner discusses what made him leave his on-field coaching role and what the recruiting department will look like under his direction.
What was a national title worth? What about making the Las Vegas Bowl? A look at how much Wisconsin paid in bonuses to coaches and assistants for the Badgers' success this fall.
The city is starting a complete reconstruction of South Blair Street between East Washington Avenue and John Nolen Drive, which will cause some traffic hassles in coming months.
Deputy fired for likely causing own injuries with box cutter, firing gun while intoxicated, Sheriff's Office says
The Dane County sherriff's deputy who was fired for undisclosed reasons in November — a month after saying a she shot at a man who stabbed her in Festge Park — was terminated for allegedly causing her own injuries with a box cutter while intoxicated on the night of the incident, reports say.
Drawing conclusions on an individual player’s shooting ability based on one season of work isn’t fair. Just ask former Wisconsin men's basketball standouts Ben Brust and Jordan Taylor.
Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst came to the conclusion that “we had to do some things differently” and made significant changes on offense, special teams and recruiting. Why the moves are both intriguing and a little scary.
“They really matter and they're worth protecting," Smith said. "And our current plan does not protect them at all."
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Hunters have plenty of other things to shoot, would risk endangerment