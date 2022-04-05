Girls track and field
Ben Carlson earned two starts for the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team this season. He has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.
The longtime bagel maker says it could close if access to its loading dock is impaired by the loss of the parking lot access.
The man who was killed in the street Wednesday was leaving the jail when he was shot in a "pre-planned," "targeted" incident, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Thursday.
Johnny Davis' game needs work and another season with the Wisconsin men's basketball program might help improve his 3-point shooting and defense. But his decision to enter the NBA Draft makes perfect sense.
Thoughts on the Badgers football team's adjustments on offense, a redshirt freshman turning heads and more in a look at what stood out from Wisconsin's sixth spring practice.
Graham Mertz is still the starting quarterback at Wisconsin after two seasons that have left him wanting more. Why the junior-to-be embraced change — and competition — during a busy offseason.
Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn concluded that Vos and the Assembly, "after hearing and notice, have chosen to willfully violate a court order and are held in contempt."
This strain of the bird flu is deadly to bird populations in captivity and on farms. Its spread could threaten zoos, and the egg and poultry industry.
Teen in underwear attacked customers, employees, then officers at Far West Side store, Madison police say
A teen wearing only underwear attacked customers, employees and then officers at a Far West Side store on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.
Thoughts on a senior outside linebacker taking a step forward for the Badgers football team, a position thinned by injury and more.