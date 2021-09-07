Girls tennis Sep 7, 2021 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls TennisTuesday's resultsWaunakee 7, Milton 0DeForest 7, Fort Atkinson 0McFarland 5, Big Foot 2Sauk Prairie 6, Lodi 1Stoughton 6, Beaver Dam 1 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Sports High school sports scoreboard: Scores and results from Tuesday's action 17 min ago Check out all the happening's from tonight's slate of high school games. Watch Now: Related Video Families return home to piles of debris after Dixie Fire Experts say 'fast and furious' 2021 hurricane season nearing its peak Experts say 'fast and furious' 2021 hurricane season nearing its peak Wind and rain blow branches off trees in Quebec Wind and rain blow branches off trees in Quebec Dog thinks about hanging ten before turning tail instead Dog thinks about hanging ten before turning tail instead