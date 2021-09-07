 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls tennis
0 Comments

Girls tennis

  • 0

Girls Tennis

Tuesday's results

Waunakee 7, Milton 0

DeForest 7, Fort Atkinson 0

McFarland 5, Big Foot 2

Sauk Prairie 6, Lodi 1

Stoughton 6, Beaver Dam 1

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Families return home to piles of debris after Dixie Fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics