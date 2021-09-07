Girls tennis
The wife of a Wisconsin lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of vaccine and mask mandates and who remains hospitalized with COVID-19-induced pneumonia is urging people to get vaccinated.
Jim Polzin: It's time for Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz to start delivering on his potential
The UW football team needs Graham Mertz to be better, and in a hurry. “I know I can play a lot better football," the QB said after Saturday's loss. "I know we’re a lot better team than that.”
The Nittany Lions signal caller kept his response to Faion Hicks short and sweet.
Athletic discipline procedure supplanted by Paul Chryst's decision to dismiss Badgers freshman accused of disorderly conduct
Loyal Crawford didn't get a chance to provide information about the fight with a teammate that led to his ousting before he was kicked off the UW roster by coach Paul Chryst, his lawyer said.
Steve Brown Apartments on Tuesday offered a proposal to the city to transform the four-story, 48-room boutique hotel at 1501 Monroe St. into 50 apartments and about 3,000 square feet of commercial space.
Wisconsin's leading rusher from 2020 didn't play a snap in a loss to the Nittany Lions.
This was a winnable game against a ranked team and the Badgers were left beating themselves up afterward because, well, they beat themselves in a lot of ways.
UW's senior tackles looked rusty, sophomore linebacker Nick Herbig shined and more takeaways from Wisconsin's home loss to the Nittany Lions.
Freshman running back Loyal Crawford was dismissed from the University of Wisconsin football team and freshman running back Antwan Roberts was suspended, according to a release from the school.
How has the delta variant impacted case counts? What percentage of the population has been vaccinated? How many hospital beds are available? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.