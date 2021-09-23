 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls tennis
0 Comments

Girls tennis

  • 0

Girls Tennis

Thursday's results

Madison West 7, Sun Prairie 0

Janesville Craig 7, Beloit Memorial 0

Madison East 5, Janesville Parker 2

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas leaders taking new heat over deadly winter storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics