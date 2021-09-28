 Skip to main content
Girls swimming
Girls swimming

Girls swimming

Tuesday's results

Monona Grove 132, Watertown 38

Baraboo 113, Oregon 56

Burlington 108, Jefferson-Cambridge 62

DeForest 136, Fort Atkinson 30

