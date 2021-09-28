Girls swimming
Tuesday's results
Monona Grove 132, Watertown 38
Baraboo 113, Oregon 56
Burlington 108, Jefferson-Cambridge 62
DeForest 136, Fort Atkinson 30
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Monona Grove 132, Watertown 38
Baraboo 113, Oregon 56
Burlington 108, Jefferson-Cambridge 62
DeForest 136, Fort Atkinson 30
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol have linked fentanyl-laced cocaine that has led to multiple overdoses to the State Patrol’s own evidence locker.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve moves up timetable for a potential rate hike to 2022, from 2023, as economy and inflation pick up.
Two Afghan men staying at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin were charged Wednesday with committing unrelated crimes while staying at the base.
Paul Chryst has lost seven consecutive games to ranked opponents and is 5-7 overall over a 12-game stretch dating to late in the 2019 season. Mediocrity is becoming the program's identity.
Khari Sanford, who is accused in last year's fatal shooting of a married couple, wrote a letter to the judge in his case earlier this month. A trial is scheduled for May.
Analysis of UW's use of motion, linebackers in pass coverage and a poor effort by a Badger star not named Graham Mertz.
Wisconsin lost for a seventh consecutive time to a ranked opponent. Here’s why columnist Jim Polzin has "zero faith" the program can be good this season.
A Wisconsin high school student on Friday won a federal lawsuit she brought against a sheriff who threatened her with jail time early in the COVID-19 pandemic if she didn't remove social media posts saying she had the virus.
UW safety Scott Nelson, who will line up across from Coan on Saturday at Soldier Field, said of his close friend: "I love the kid. I’ll always love the kid."
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is making mistakes in four key areas that are holding him and the offense back. Let's break them down.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.