Girls swimming

Saturday's Parker Relays — Germantown 428, Janesville Craig 370, Janesville Parker 322, Jefferson/Cambridge 302, Edgerton/Evansville 292, Madison La Follette 206, Madison East 182, Delavan-Darien 174