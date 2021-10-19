Girls swimming

Monona Grove 136, Beaver Dam 23
Lodi 113, Portage 43
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Did you catch any of these changes that hit this year?
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Stimulus checks were a lifeline for Americans during the pandemic. Could more aid for seniors be on the way?
A preliminary breath test said his alcohol level was 0.24 percent, well over the 0.08 limit.
Lt. Reginald Patterson is a 15-year veteran of the department and head of patrol in the city's West Police District.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst did not offer details on Jalen Berger's dismissal, but multiple sources said Berger missed meetings and workouts before being removed from the team.
Culver's CurderBurger, a novelty burger the Prairie du Sac-based chain is selling Friday, for one day only, tastes not too different from the company's ButterBurger with cheese.
Noah Burks proposed to his girlfriend of six years, Western Kentucky soccer standout Chandler Backes, in front of family and friends after the Badgers' win over Army.
"The stories I hear and the screenshots I see are repulsive, and absolutely outside the bounds of ethical behavior between a teacher and a student," a former director of the marching band organization said.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers readers' questions in his weekly mailbag.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.