Girls swimming
Sep 14, 2021
Tuesday's results
Monona Grove 105, DeForest 65
Watertown 98, Beaver Dam 63
Jefferson-Cambridge 120, Delavan Darrien 46
Sauk Prairie 105, Oregon 65