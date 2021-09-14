 Skip to main content
Girls swimming
Tuesday's results

Monona Grove 105, DeForest 65

Watertown 98, Beaver Dam 63

Jefferson-Cambridge 120, Delavan Darrien 46

Sauk Prairie 105, Oregon 65

