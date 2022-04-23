 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls soccer

Badger Northeast

Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)

DeForest;3-0-0;7-0-1

Waunakee;2-1-0;5-1-2

Watertown;1-2-1;2-4-1

Beaver Dam;0-1-1;0-2-1

Badger Northwest

Sauk Prairie;2-1-0;4-1-1

Baraboo;0-1-1;2-1-1

Reedsburg;0-2-1;2-2-1

Portage/Poynette;0-4-0;1-5-0

Badger Southeast

Monona Grove;3-0-0;4-3-0

Milton;1-1-0;2-1-1

Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0

Stoughton;0-4-0;1-5-1

Badger Southwest

Oregon;5-0-0;7-0-0

Edgewood;3-0-0;5-1-0

Mount Horeb;2-4-0;3-5-0

Monroe;1-1-0;1-3-0

Big Eight

Madison West;0-1-0;3-2-0

Janesville Craig;0-0-0;2-2-0

Madison Memorial;0-0-0;1-0-2

Middleton;1-0-0;2-1-1

Verona;1-0-0;2-0-0

Sun Prairie;0-0-0;1-3-1

Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0

Beloit Memorial;0-0-0;0-1-0

Madison East;0-1-0;0-6-0

Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0

Capitol

Sugar River;2-0-0;2-0-1

Lake Mills;1-1-0;5-1-2

Cambridge/Deerfield;1-1-0;3-2-1

Watertown Luther Prep;1-1-0;1-1-1

Columbus;0-0-1;1-0-3

Lodi;1-0-1;2-3-2

Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-2-0;0-3-1

Lakeside Lutheran;0-1-0;1-3-0

Rock Valley

Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0

McFarland;2-0-0;5-0-1

Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3

Edgerton;1-1-0;2-1-0

East Troy;0-1-1;2-4-2

Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-0-0;1-2-1

Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0

Jefferson;0-3-0;0-6-0

Saturday's results

Columbus 0, Central Wisconsin Christian 0

Edgewood 2, Port Washington 0

