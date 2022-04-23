Girls soccer

Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;3-0-0;7-0-1
Waunakee;2-1-0;5-1-2
Watertown;1-2-1;2-4-1
Beaver Dam;0-1-1;0-2-1
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;2-1-0;4-1-1
Baraboo;0-1-1;2-1-1
Reedsburg;0-2-1;2-2-1
Portage/Poynette;0-4-0;1-5-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;3-0-0;4-3-0
Milton;1-1-0;2-1-1
Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0
Stoughton;0-4-0;1-5-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;5-0-0;7-0-0
Edgewood;3-0-0;5-1-0
Mount Horeb;2-4-0;3-5-0
Monroe;1-1-0;1-3-0
Big Eight
Madison West;0-1-0;3-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-0-0;2-2-0
Madison Memorial;0-0-0;1-0-2
Middleton;1-0-0;2-1-1
Verona;1-0-0;2-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0-0;1-3-1
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0-0;0-1-0
Madison East;0-1-0;0-6-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0
Capitol
Sugar River;2-0-0;2-0-1
Lake Mills;1-1-0;5-1-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-1-0;3-2-1
Watertown Luther Prep;1-1-0;1-1-1
Columbus;0-0-1;1-0-3
Lodi;1-0-1;2-3-2
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-2-0;0-3-1
Lakeside Lutheran;0-1-0;1-3-0
Rock Valley
Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0
McFarland;2-0-0;5-0-1
Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3
Edgerton;1-1-0;2-1-0
East Troy;0-1-1;2-4-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-0-0;1-2-1
Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0
Jefferson;0-3-0;0-6-0
Saturday's results
Columbus 0, Central Wisconsin Christian 0
Edgewood 2, Port Washington 0