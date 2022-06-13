WIAA State Girls Soccer Tournament
Division 1
Thursday, June 16
No.1 Muskego (16-1-3) vs. No.4 De Pere (21-2-3) - 4:30 p.m.
No.2 Waunakee (21-1-2) vs. No.3 Divine Savior Holy Angels (19-2-2) - 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
Championship Game - 1:35 p.m.
Division 2
Thursday, June 16
No.1 Whitefish Bay (20-4-2) vs. No.4 Sauk Prairie (16-6-1) - 11 a.m.
No.2 Oregon (21-0-1) vs. No.3 Cedarburg (14-6-2) - 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
Championship Game - 11:05 a.m.
Division 3
Friday, June 17
No.1 New Berlin Eisenhower (20-2-1) vs. No.4 Lakeland (15-2-3) - 4:30 p.m.
No.2 McFarland (19-2-1) vs. No.3 Notre Dame (17-2-7) - 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
Championship Game – 7:05 p.m.
Division 4
Friday, June 17
No.1 Kiel (22-0-2) vs. No.4 The Prairie School (12-5-3) - 11 a.m.
No.2 Lake Country Lutheran (13-5-2) vs. No.3 Assumption (22-0) - 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
Championship Game - 4:30 p.m.
