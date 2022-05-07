Girls soccer

Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;5-0-0;9-0-1
Waunakee;3-1-0;6-1-2
Watertown;1-4-1;2-6-1
Beaver Dam;0-2-1;0-3-1
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;4-1-0;6-2-1
Baraboo;0-2-1;2-3-1
Reedsburg;2-3-0;4-4-1
Portage/Poynette;0-6-0;1-8-0
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;4-0-0;5-3-0
Milton;1-3-0;2-3-1
Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0
Stoughton;0-5-0;2-7-1
Badger Southwest
Oregon;8-0-0;11-0-0
People are also reading…
Edgewood;5-1-0;9-2-0
Mount Horeb;3-4-0;4-5-0
Monroe;1-4-0;1-4-0
Big Eight
Madison West;0-1-0;3-2-0
Janesville Craig;0-1-0;2-3-0
Madison Memorial;3-0-0;6-0-2
Middleton;2-1-0;4-3-1
Verona;3-0-0;4-0-0
Sun Prairie;0-1-0;1-4-1
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0
Beloit Memorial;0-1-0;0-2-0
Madison East;0-1-0;0-6-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0
Capitol
Lodi;3-0-1;4-3-2
Sugar River;3-0-0;3-1-1
Columbus;1-0-1;3-2-3
Lake Mills;1-1-0;5-1-2
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-2-0;3-3-1
Watertown Luther Prep;1-2-0;2-4-2
Lakeside Lutheran;0-2-0;1-4-0
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-3-0;0-4-1
Rock Valley
McFarland;3-0-0;7-0-1
Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0
Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3
Edgerton;1-1-0;2-1-0
East Troy;0-1-1;2-4-2
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-1-0;1-3-1
Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0
Jefferson;0-3-0;0-6-0
Saturday's results
few
Friday's late result
McFarland 6, Belleville/New Glarus 1