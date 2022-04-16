Girls soccer

BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)
DeForest;1-0-0;6-0-1
Monona Grove;1-0-0;1-1-0
Waunakee;1-0-1;4-1-1
Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-1-1
Fort Atkinson;0-0-0;1-2-0
Stoughton;0-1-0;1-4-1
Milton;0-1-0;1-1-1
Watertown;0-1-0;0-3-1
BADGER WEST
Edgewood;2-0-0;4-1-0
Oregon;2-0-0;5-0-0
Monroe;1-0-0;1-2-0
Mount Horeb;1-1-0;2-3-0
Sauk Prairie;0-1-0;2-1-1
Baraboo;0-1-1;1-1-1
Reedsburg;0-1-0;1-1-1
Portage/Poynette;0-2-0;1-4-0
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;0-0-0;2-1-0
Verona;0-0-0;0-0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0-0;1-0-2
Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0-0;0-1-0
Middleton;0-0-0;1-1-1
Madison East;0-0-0;0-2-0
Sun Prairie;0-0-0;0-3-1
Madison West;0-0-0;2-1-0
Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-3-0
Capitol
Lake Mills;1-0-0;4-0-0
Belleville/New Glarus;1-0-0;1-0-0
Cambridge/Deerfield;1-0-0;2-0-1
Columbus;0-0-1;1-0-2
Lodi;0-0-1;1-2-2
Watertown Luther Prep;0-1-0;0-1-1
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-1-0;0-2-1
Lakeside Lutheran;0-1-0;1-3-0
Rock Valley
Evansville;2-0-0;4-0-0
McFarland;1-0-1;4-0-1
Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-0;1-0-1
Edgerton;0-1-0;1-1-0
East Troy;0-1-0;1-3-1
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-0-0;1-2-1
Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0
Jefferson;0-1-0;0-3-0
Saturday's results
Mount Horeb 5, Madison East 0