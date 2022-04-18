 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls soccer

  • 0

BADGER EAST

Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)

DeForest;2-0-0;6-0-1

Monona Grove;1-1-0;3-2-0

Waunakee;1-1-0;4-1-1

Milton;1-1-0;2-1-1

Beaver Dam;0-0-1;0-1-1

Watertown;0-1-1;1-3-1

Fort Atkinson;0-1-0;1-3-0

Stoughton;0-2-0;1-3-1

BADGER WEST

Oregon;3-0-0;5-0-0

Edgewood;3-0-0;4-1-0

Monroe;1-1-0;1-2-0

Sauk Prairie;1-1-0;2-1-1

Mount Horeb;1-2-0;2-3-0

Baraboo;0-1-1;1-1-1

Reedsburg;0-1-1;1-1-1

Portage/Poynette;0-3-0;1-4-0

Big Eight

Madison West;0-0-0;3-1-0

Janesville Craig;0-0-0;2-2-0

Madison Memorial;0-0-0;1-0-2

Middleton;0-0-0;1-1-1

Verona;0-0-0;1-0-0

Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-1-0

Beloit Memorial;0-0-0;0-1-0

Sun Prairie;0-0-0;0-3-1

Madison East;0-0-0;0-3-0

Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-4-0

Capitol

Lake Mills;1-0-0;5-0-2

Belleville/New Glarus;1-0-0;1-0-1

Cambridge/Deerfield;1-0-0;2-0-1

Columbus;0-0-1;1-0-2

Lodi;0-0-1;1-2-2

Watertown Luther Prep;0-1-0;0-1-1

Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld;0-1-0;0-2-1

Lakeside Lutheran;0-1-0;1-3-0

Rock Valley

Evansville;2-0-0;5-0-0

McFarland;2-0-0;4-0-1

Big Foot/Williams Bay;1-0-1;1-0-3

East Troy;0-1-1;1-4-2

Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle;0-0-0;1-2-1

Edgerton;0-1-0;1-1-0

Clinton/Turner;0-1-0;0-2-0

Jefferson;0-2-0;0-5-0

