Girls soccer

Sectional matchups

All sectional finals to be played on Saturday, June 11

Division 1

Marshfield Sectional

No. 1 Eau Claire Memorial 2, No. 2 D.C. Everest 1

No. 1 De Pere 2, No. 3 Appleton North 1

No. 1 Eau Claire Memorial vs. No. 1 De Pere, 1 p.m.

Slinger Sectional

No. 4 Homestead 3, No. 1 Brookfield East 2

No. 2 Divine Savior Holy Angels 1, No. 6 Hartland Arrowhead 0

No. 2 Divine Savior Holy Angels vs. No. 4 Homestead, 1 p.m.

Waunakee Sectional

No. 1 Waunakee 1, No. 4 Madison West 0

No. 2 Kettle Moraine 1, No. 3 Verona 0

No. 1 Waunakee vs. No. 2 Kettle Moraine, 1 p.m.

Kenosha Bradford Sectional

No. 1 Muskego 8, No. 4 Kenosha Tremper 0

No. 2 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther 1, No. 3 Franklin 0

No. 1 Muskego vs. No. 2 Kenosha Bradford/Kenosha Reuther, 1 p.m.

Division 2

Rhinelander Sectional

No. 1 River Falls 4, No. 2 Onalaska 0

No. 1 Sauk Prairie 3, No. 2 DeForest 1

No. 1 River Falls vs. No. 1 Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.

Pulaski Sectional

No. 1 Cedarburg 9, No. 4 Kaukauna 0

No. 3 Green Bay Southwest 0, No. 7 Pulaski 0 (GBS wins 4-3 on PKs)

No. 1 Cedarburg vs. No. 3 Green Bay Southwest, 1 p.m.

Oregon Sectional

No. 1 Oregon 6, No. 4 Waterford 0

No. 2 Union Grove 2, No. 3 Waukesha West 1

No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 2 Union Grove, 7 p.m.

Brookfield Central Sectional

No. 1 Whitefish Bay 2, No. 4 Nicolet 1

No. 3 Brookfield Central 3, No. 2 Pewaukee 2

No. 1 Whitefish Bay vs. No. 3 Brookfield Central, 2 p.m.

Division 3

Arcadia Sectional

No. 1 Rice Lake 3, No. 3 Barron/Cumberland 0

No. 1 Lakeland 2, No. 2 Ashland 2 (Lakeland 4-3 on PKs)

No. 1 Rice Lake vs. No. 1 Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame Academy Sectional

No. 1 Plymouth 1, No. 4 Winneconne 0

No. 2 Notre Dame Academy 4, No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran 1

No. 1 Plymouth vs. No. 2 Notre Dame Academy, 1 p.m.

McFarland Sectional

No. 1 McFarland 6, No. 4 Belleville/New Glarus 1

No. 2 Madison Edgewood 3, No. 3 Evansville 0

No. 1 McFarland vs. No. 2 Madison Edgewood, 7 p.m.

Shorewood Sectional

No. 1 New Berlin Eisenhower 4, No. 5 Catholic Memorial 0

No. 2 Shorewood 1, No. 3 Kewaskum 0

No. 1 New Berlin Eisenhower vs. No. 2 Shorewood, 1 p.m.

Division 4

Assumption Sectional

No. 2 Northland Pines 1, No. 1 Washburn/Bayfield 0

No. 1 Assumption 5, No. 3 Lodi 1

No. 1 Assumption vs. No. 2 Northland Pines, time TBA

St. Mary Catholic Sectional

No. 1 Kiel 4, No. 4 Sheboygan Lutheran/Sheboygan Christian 0

No. 2 Howards Grove 4, No. 3 Omro 1

No. 1 Kiel vs. No. 2 Howards Grove, 1 p.m.

Marian University Sectional

No. 1 Sheboygan Falls 1, No. 4 Winnebago Lutheran 0

No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran 3, No. 3 Cedar Grove- Belgium 2

No. 1 Sheboygan Falls vs. No. 2 Lake Country Lutheran, 1 p.m.

Pritchard Park Racine Sectional

No. 1 Brookfield Academy 3, No. 4 Shoreland Lutheran 1

No. 3 The Prairie School 5, No. 2 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic 2

No. 1 Brookfield Academy vs. No. 3 The Prairie School, 1 p.m.