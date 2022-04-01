 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls soccer

  • 0

BADGER NORTH

Team;Conference;Overall (W-L-T)

Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-0-0

Waunakee;0-0-0;0-0-0

Stoughton;0-0-0;0-0-0

Baraboo;0-0-0;0-0-0

Mount Horeb;0-0-0;0-1-0

Portage/Poynette;0-0-0;0-1-0

Reedsburg;0-0-0;0-0-0

Sauk Prairie;0-0-0;0-0-0

BADGER SOUTH

Fort Atkinson;0-0-0;0-0-0

Edgewood;0-0-0;1-0-0

Oregon;0-0-0;0-0-0

Milton;0-0-0;0-0-0

Monona Grove;0-0-0;0-0-0

Monroe;0-0-0;0-0-0

Watertown;0-0-0;0-0-0

DeForest;0-0-0;0-0-0

Big Eight

Verona;0-0-0;0-0-0

Janesville Craig;0-0-0;0-0-0

Sun Prairie;0-0-0;0-0-0

Madison Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0

Madison La Follette;0-0-0;0-0-0

Beloit Memorial;0-0-0;0-0-0

Middleton;0-0-0;0-0-0

Madison East;0-0-0;0-0-0

Madison West;0-0-0;0-0-0

Janesville Parker;0-0-0;0-0-0

Rock Valley

Brodhead;0-0-0;0-0-0

Edgerton;0-0-0;0-0-0

Jefferson;0-0-0;0-0-0

McFarland;0-0-0;0-0-0

Clinton;0-0-0;0-0-0

Evansville;0-0-0;1-0-0

Whitewater;0-0-0;0-0-0

East Troy;0-0-0;0-0-0

Turner;0-0-0;0-0-0

Big Foot;0-0-0;0-0-0

Friday's results

Marian 3, Lodi 3

Edgewood 3, Salem 1

