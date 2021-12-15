 Skip to main content
Girls hockey
Girls hockey

Girls hockey

BADGER

Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)

Metro Lynx;2-0-0;6-0-0

Cap City Cougars;2-1-0;5-1-0

Icebergs;3-1-0;4-2-0

Viroqua;2-1-0;3-3-0

Rock County;2-2-0;4-4-1

Badger Lightning;2-3-0;3-3-0

Beaver Dam;0-5-0;0-6-0

