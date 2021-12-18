Girls hockey

Related to this story
Badgers senior guard Josh Seltzner called his All-American and All-Big Ten season a "perfect ending" to his career.
This marks the first time the UW Board of Regents has exercised this authority since program cuts were controversially added in 2016 as a reason to lay off faculty.
UW knocks out top-seeded and previously unbeaten Louisville in the national semifinals.
A triple fatal crash on the East Side on Tuesday morning was caused by a speeding driver who ran a red light and T-boned another vehicle, Madison police reported Wednesday morning.
The hospital in Medford, like others, is feeling the strain, with no end in sight.
Dana Rettke said she is “really thankful for the bond” she’s developed with the young fan. And Izzy’s mother said the Badgers have boosted the self-confidence of the girl, who sometimes struggles with being “different.”
Badgers wrap: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin volleyball defeats Louisville Cardinals in NCAA Final Four
The UW volleyball team will battle for the program's first national title on Saturday after the fourth-seeded Badgers took down the top-seeded Louisville Cardinals in the NCAA Final Four.
Stunning food, great service and reasonable prices make this drive to Cross Plains worth the effort.
What Wisconsin football coaches said about 9 of the state’s top 15 recruits signing with other schools
Five of the top 15 in-state players signed with the Badgers on Wednesday. Here’s why coaches say it was “harder for us” to recruit in-state talent this year.
